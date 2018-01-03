Rare 1954 Plymouth Belmont Concept Up for Auction

There will be a lot of rare and classic cars going under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction that runs between January 13 and 21 in the US state of Arizona, but cars don't get any rarer than the 1954 Plymouth Belmont concept that could be yours if you were to win the bidding. That's because this is a one-of-a-kind concept that never went into production after its appearance at the 1954 New York Auto Show.Motor show concepts are often futuristic and exciting, but until quite recently, most never went anywhere near a production line, even in a very watered-down form. In fact, many were not even completed to a point where they can even be driven under their own power. Today, a lot of concepts are close to being production-ready models, but even though this curvaceous 1954 roadster does drive, it was purely a one-off.At one point in its life, after its appearance at the New York Auto Show, the car was owned by famed Chrysler designer, Virgil Exner. It drives because it has a 241 cubic-inch V-8 under the extravagantly elongated hood mated to a three-speed automatic gearbox, although it's unlikely to go as fast as it looks as the engine only produces a very modest 157 horsepower.To be fair, this probably isn't a car that needs to go fast as that would deprive onlookers of being able to properly take in the incredibly beautiful sweeping curves of the car's stunning bodywork. The flanks are so smooth and the lines are so clean that only the shut lines of the doors interrupt the look, and there isn't even a door handle to be seen to spoil the effect.No estimate for how much the car is expected to sell for is being publicly quoted by Barrett-Jackson, but there is a reserve price, so this one isn't likely to go cheap.