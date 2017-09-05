Rare 2003 Nissan 350Z Track Coupe Up For Sale

if you're a Nissan enthusiast you might want to start getting your cash together as an opportunity has arisen to own what looks like a very special, and potentially historically significant, 350Z. What makes this model so special is the VIN, in this case with the number 000001, which often signifies it being the first of its kind to have rolled off the production line.The car is being offered for sale by Don Davis Nissan in Arlington, Texas. And although the 2003 car's serial number suggests this is the first production Z car built since the Z32 300ZX was discontinued, we're still waiting for official confirmation from the manufacturer.When it comes to something like a muscle car, a sports car or an established classic, the amount of money the very first model off the production line can eventually command can be pretty stratospheric. When it's a model that's still in production, the price will inevitably be a lot more reasonable as long as it's not part of a limited run of Ferraris or something equally exotic, so this could represent a very good investment opportunity for a fairly reasonable amount of money.What will also help the dealership get at least somewhere close to the asking price of $48,500 is the fact this is certainly no rusty barn find in need of expensive restoration work. This one is an astonishingly clean example with a spotless interior and a mere 173 miles on the odometer. It's not the "Enthusiast" trim level of 350Z, but it is a track model equipped with Brembo brakes, light Rays 18-inch alloys, a viscous limited-slip differential, aluminum pedals, a rear spoiler and the preferred six-speed manual transmission.The asking price is about $2,000 more than it would cost you to walk into the dealer and drive away a brand new NISMO 370Z. Considering the potential significance of the car and its extraordinary condition, that price could look very reasonable in a few years from now.