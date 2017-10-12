Remote-Controlled Nissan GT-R Clocks 211 Kmph at Silverstone Circuit

The one-off project car was extensively modified to be driven entirely by a DualShock®4 controller. (Image: Nissan)

Nissan has created the ultimate remote-control car for gamers – the Nissan GT-R /C. The car is launched to celebrate the release of Gran Turismo Sport – and marking 20 years of Nissan involvement in the Gran Turismo gaming series. The one-off project car was extensively modified to be driven entirely by a DualShock4 controller.The GT-R /C was put through its paces by NISMO athlete and GT Academy winner Jann Mardenborough around Silverstone's famous National Circuit. Mardenborough controlled the GT-R /C from the cockpit of a helicopter. On Mardenborough's fastest lap (1:17:47), the GT-R /C averaged 76 mph/122 kph and reached a top speed of 131 mph/211 kph.The GT-R /C is fitted with four robots that operate the steering, transmission, brakes and throttle. Six computers mounted in the rear of the car update the controls at up to 100 times a second.The unmodified DualShock4 connects to a micro-computer that interprets the joystick and button signals and transmits them to the GT-R /C's onboard systems. The wireless operation has a primary control range of one kilometer."This was once-in-a-lifetime, truly epic stuff," said Mardenborough. "The GT-R /C has brought my two worlds together – the virtual of gaming and the reality of motorsport – in a way I never thought possible. The response from the car when using the controller was far more engaging than I thought it would be!"Now racing full-time for Nissan in Japan, Mardenborough starred in the latest round of the Super GT Championship last weekend in Thailand, qualifying on the front row and setting the fastest lap of the race.In 2018, the Nissan GT-R /C will be used in a tour of primary and secondary schools in the UK to promote future careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects.