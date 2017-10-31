Renault Captur SUV to Launch in India on November 6

French automobile manufacturer, Renault is all set to launch its premium SUV Captur in India on November 6. Built on the successful B0 platform, Renault unveiled the Captur in India last month and bookings for the same also commenced from September 22. With its crossover DNA, the new Renault Captur offers the best-in-class ground clearance of 210mm (unladen).The five-seater SUV sports a V-shaped chrome grille, LED headlamps along with C-shaped LED daytime running lights at the front. The SUV also gets LED indicators as well.Renault Captur comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains. For the petrol option, it is powered powered by the 16 valves 4 cylinder 1.5L H4K petrol engine mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox, producing 106 PS at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and the diesel version is powered by the 1.5L K9K diesel engine (common rail injection), mated to 6 speed manual gearbox, delivering a maximum power of 110 PS at 4,000 rpm and peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm.Inside the cabin, the new Renault Captur gets white and gold interiors and AC vents engulfed in chrome, along with the stylish bezel with a golden finish. The leather seats are 6-way adjustable and feature enhanced lumbar support, along with lateral support. The new generation Integrated Intelligent ULC 3.0 multimedia navigation system in the new Captur comes with a seven-inch display and the car also gets rear AC vents.In terms of safety, the new Renault Captur comes with dual airbags, side airbags, Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Start Assist.In the Indian market, Renault Captur is expected to be priced at Rs 15 lakh-Rs 18 lakh and in this price segment, the car will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass.