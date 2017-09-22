Renault CAPTUR SUV Unveiled in India, Bookings Open

Grand Unveil |Renault CAPTUR https://t.co/xS80bRzBy2 — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) September 22, 2017

Renault has unveiled its globally successful premium SUV with crossover DNA – Renault CAPTUR. Built on the successful B0 platform, Renault has commenced the production of CAPTUR and is preparing for a festive season launch, with bookings open from September 22 on the Renault CAPTUR App and Renault India website at an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000.Speaking at the unveiling, Mr. Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Over the last few years, SUV sales are growing exponentially, making it the fastest growing segment in India. Renault CAPTUR will further strengthen our position in the fast-growing SUV segment and will set new benchmarks with its global styling and unmatched road presence.”Renault CAPTUR has a crossover French design clearly reflecting Renault’s new design DNA. It offers the best-in-class ground clearance of 210mm (unladen). Renault CAPTUR’s expressive design is accentuated by its Innovative Lighting Systems (ILS). The Sparkle full LED headlamps with unique floating side indicators, C-shaped Sapphire LED DRLs and Ripple Tail Lamps add a distinct, signature to the car.‘Platine’ is the most premium version across Renault cars, and features ultra-premium white and gold interiors and AC vents engulfed in chrome, along with the stylish bezel with golden finish. The leather seats are 6-way adjustable and feature enhanced lumbar support, along with lateral support.The new generation Integrated Intelligent ULC 3.0 multimedia navigation system comes with a seven-inch display featuring radio and Bluetooth technology, voice recognition (for iOS), maps along with temperature and time display. Renault CAPTUR is equipped with an automatic AC with surround illumination and rear cooling vents which enable better cooling comfort for passengers seated in the rear.Renault CAPTUR is equipped with a host of active and passive safety features including dual airbags, side airbags, Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Start Assist.Renault CAPTUR will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains. For the petrol option, it will be powered by the 16 valves 4 cylinder 1.5L H4K petrol engine mated to a 5 speed manual gear box, producing 106 PS at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.The diesel version will be powered by the 1.5L K9K diesel engine (common rail injection), mated to 6 speed manual gear box, delivering a maximum power of 110 PS at 4,000 rpm and peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm.Renault will also offer the option of further enhancing both the car’s interior and exterior with 2 innovative themed personalization packs – Diamond Deck and Urban Connect, which are the result of a collaboration between Renaults design studios in India and France.Renault aims to reach to 320 dealerships by the end of 2017 and its growing network presence will make Renault products and services, including Renault CAPTUR, more accessible to customers across the country.