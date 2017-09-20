Renault Captur to be Unveiled in India on September 22

Renault is all set to unveil its upcoming SUV Captur in India on September 22 and the French automaker has rolled out various teaser videos for their upcoming product. According to the teaser videos, the SUV will get a V-shaped chrome grille at the front along with LED headlamps, C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The car will also get LED indicators.Renault Captur SUV is built on the same platform as the Duster and globally the car is available with three engine options. India bound Renault Captur is expected to get a 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine as on the Duster that produces 110 PS and there is no information about the transmission options so far.The five-seater SUV will be equipped with 17-inch tyres and have good ground clearance for better off-road performance. Inside the cabin, the car will get ambient lighting and cruise control along with a high-tech instrument cluster.In India, the Renault Captur is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh – 20 lakh and in this segment, it will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.