Renault Captur to Launch in India This Festive Season

Renault India has made two important announcements today, reflecting Renault’s ambitions to continue to grow its presence in India. Firstly, Renault will expand its product range with the launch of its new crossover, Renault CAPTUR. Furthermore, Renault crossed the milestone of 300 dealership outlets in India, which makes it one of the fastest network ramp-ups in the automotive industry.Commenting on these two developments, Mr. Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “India is an important market for Renault’s global growth plans and we have a thorough business strategy to grow our presence across the country. The SUV segment, which is amongst the fastest growing segments in the Indian automobile industry, has witnessed increasing customer attention to styling and design elements which are playing an important role in the purchase decision.”“We are delighted to announce that we will launch our premium feature loaded Renault CAPTUR in India this year, which has delivered global success and is widely acclaimed for its stunning expressive design. CAPTUR has sold over a million cars worldwide and will enhance our product portfolio as we aim to grow our presence in the SUV segment in India. Like all our offerings in India, there will high levels of innovation and customisation in the Renault CAPTUR that will be launched in India, to best suite the Indian customers."Renault CAPTUR has a crossover French design and has been crafted to appeal to a broad spectrum of premium tastes and desires. It brings forth the best from the world of Renault in terms of style and designing, in line with Renault’s recent product introductions. Renault has an aggressive plan to successfully launch CAPTUR in India, with several innovative initiatives planned over the next few months.The current network of 300 dealership outlets across the country has been designed according to the RENAULTSTORE concept. RENAULTSTORE is a new generation of dealerships which has been conceptualized to best address the evolving needs of the customers by highlighting the value of the brand, products, services and accessories in a modern and more effective manner.“Having completed a little over five years of operations in India, we are already the number one European brand in the country. We have a long-term commitment to this dynamic automobile market. We will continue to aggressively ramp up our service network as well as build on our product offensive strategy to drive volumes in India. While doing this, we will continue to introduce several unique and pioneering value-added services that make our customers’ lives easier, reflective of our brand ideology, Passion for Life”, Mr. Sawhney added.