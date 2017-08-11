Renault Duster on Heavy Discounts, Benefits up to Rs 2 Lakh

(Image: Mr. Car)

Renault is offering heavy discounts on its compact SUV Duster this month and only a few units are left now. As per various reports on the internet, Renault sent a mail to the members ‘Gang of Duster’, which is an official group of Duster owners, informing about the discounts and no. of units. According to the email, only two variants are under discounts. Rs 2 lakh discount is available on the 110 PS AWD Adventure Edition and Rs 1.60 lakh discount is offered on the 85 PS Diesel Duster in white colour. Apart from this, customers can get Rs 10,000 of exchange bonus and Rs 7,000 corporate bonus on both the cars.Availability of this offer amid the speculations of trimming down the current Duster line-up hints a very strong possibility about the launch of Kaptur real soon.The standard 85 PS variant is currently priced at Rs 9.21 lakh and these 34 discounted units will cost Rs 7.61 lakh after Rs 1.60 lakh discount and the 110 PS Adventure Edition Duster is currently available at Rs 13.45 lakh and the discounted 73 units will be available at Rs 11.45 lakh each. The engine on the adventure edition comes mated to 6-speed gearbox. As per the email, the offer is exclusively available for the members of Gang of Duster but it’s expected that these offers may be available at local dealerships soon.Currently, Renault Duster comes in 10 variants with 2 engine and 3 transmission and 2 fuel options. The Duster Ranges from Rs 8.45 lakh up to Rs 13.6 lakh.