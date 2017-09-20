Renault Duster Sandstorm Edition Launched For Rs 10.90 Lakh

Renault has launched New Duster Sandstorm edition. With 9 new exciting enhancements, Renault Duster Sandstorm Edition will be available in two trims – RXS Diesel 85 PS Sandstorm edition offered for Rs 10,90,400 (ex-Delhi) and RXS Diesel 110 PS Sandstorm edition offered at Rs 11,70,400 (ex-Delhi). The Renault Duster Sandstorm comes with 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmission and is available in a 2-wheel drive (2WD) option.The exterior design of the new Duster Sandstorm Edition SUV is very powerful and imposing with the New Matt Black front armour with Duster Branding & Lamps. The bold graphics make it even more expressive with the smart and striking Sandstorm decals on the hood, doors, tailgate and ORVMs. Other exciting exterior changes include all new style ZODIAC 16 inch machined alloys, and the Body Colored Outside Door Handle finish.The interiors of the Renault Duster Sandstorm Edition comes in black & grey, centre fascia with dark chrome finish, shiny black door trim decorative strip & grab handle and door handle finish in black. The exclusivity of the new vehicle extends to the new seat covers and floor mat set with ‘Sandstorm’ branding. It is also equipped with a 7-inch touch screen and dual air bags. The New Duster Sandstorm Edition is available in 3 colour options - Outback bronze, Moonlight Silver and Slate Grey.The Duster Sandstorm Edition will be powered by K9K 1.5 dCi (Common Rail Direct Injection) engine. The diesel engines churn an output of 110 PS and 85 PS. The powerful 110 PS version has a 6-speed manual transmission. The 85 PS version features a 5-speed manual transmission that delivers the best-in-class fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl (ARAI).Bookings for the New Duster Sandstorm can be made either at the dealerships or through the Renault Duster App.“Renault Duster, one of the most awarded SUVs and known for its iconic SUV design in India has been able to make a strong connect with the Indian customers across diverse demographics and geographies. It has inspired us to offer something new and better to our customers in line with their ever evolving needs and preferences. The new Duster Sandstorm Edition will help us further bolstering the ongoing momentum of Duster in India,” said Mr. Sawhney, Country CEO and MD, Renault India.