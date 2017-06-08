Renault Kwid 'Live for More' Edition Announced, Comes With New Graphic Options

Renault has recently added a new range of seven exciting graphic options to the Renault KWID Live for More edition. The newly added styling enhancements has helped Renault in garnering 1000 bookings and 10,000 queries in less than a week of its introduction.

The newly added designer graphic collection options feature Sports, Race, Rally cross, Chase, ZIIP, Turbo and Classic and are available in all the colours of the KWID which are Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze and Planet Grey. This unique offer which is complimentary will allow customers to personalize their KWID, suiting their individual needs and preferences.

Renault Kwid Live for More Graphic edition. (Image: Renault)

Renault ‘KWID Live for More’ edition is already available in all the variants of the Renault KWID - 0.8-litre, 1.0-litre MT, 1.0-litre AMT and the stylish Kwid CLIMBER launched in March 2017. The graphic options are available in all the existing colours of the KWID which are Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze and Planet Grey, allowing customers to personalize their KWID, suiting their individual needs and preferences.

Renault KWID has turned out to be the key volume driver for Renault India. With over 98% localization, it is in-line with PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ ideology. Its SUV-inspired design, best-in-class 180 mm and 300 litres of boot space and other segment-leading features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system have found strong resonance with discerning Indian customers

With a strong product life-cycle strategy for KWID, Renault India has lots of plans to build on the success of KWID with ingenious innovations in order to keep pace with the evolving customers’ preferences.

