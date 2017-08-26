Renault Launches Kwid 02 Anniversary Special Edition at Rs 3.42 Lakh

Renault has launched the Renault Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition to celebrate the second anniversary of their popular hatchback. The second-anniversary edition will be available in Kwid’s two largest-selling colours which are red and white.The Renault Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition will be available in both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre powertrains, in the RXL and RXT variants, with manual transmissions (MT). The Anniversary Editions of Kwid RXL 0.8L SCe and Kwid RXT 0.8L SCe will be offered at Rs 3.42 lakh and Rs 3.76 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). This means that the new variants come at a premium of Rs 15,000 more as compared to the corresponding models. Likewise, Anniversary Editions of Kwid RXL 1.0L SCe and Kwid RXT 1.0L SCe will be offered at Rs 3.64 lakh and Rs 3.97 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi) – a premium of Rs 15,000 more.The changes in the new edition include new exterior graphics in white and red colour combinations. The wheels and outside rear view mirrors have been colour coordinated too, based on the exterior colour.Inside, the new variants get new seat upholstery, ivory contours on the centre fascia and on the AC vents and a dual tone gear knob. There is also ‘02’ insignia on the floor mats, seats and the steering wheel.