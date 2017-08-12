Renault-Nissan Joins Hands with Loyola Institute of Business Administration

Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre today joined hands with Loyola Institute of Business Administration here, to offer a certificate programme for executives in the automobile industry. The 18-month-certificate course on Automotive Quality Management is aimed at enhancing the skill of executives in automotive related businesses. The programme would further fuel the growth of the industry by training executives in manufacturing excellence practices as automotive industry accounts for 7.1 percent of the country's GDP (Gross Domestic Product)."RNTBCI is interested in creating a quality mindset and LIBA is happy to associate to design and deliver the programme," LIBA director P Christie said in a press release. The course would have 50 students currently employed at various automotive companies. LIBA would provide infrastructure and faculty to train the participants, the release added. "The partnership with LIBA through this course has given us direct access to our suppliers and we are indeed grateful for that," RNTBCI managing director Krishnan Sundarrajan said. "We are currently at six percent market share and we are working really hard to increase this to 10 percent in the near future," he said.