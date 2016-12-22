Renault Kwid Completes 18,996km Drive From New Delhi to Paris

Renault India delivered its commitment of revolutionising the entry car segment in India with Renault Kwid. It has so far sold 1,10,000 units since its launch about a year ago.

With Kwid, Renault achieved localisation levels of 98% at launch, the highest ever done by a global auto manufacturer in India and became synonymous with the “Make in India” mission.

To celebrate the first anniversary of the “Make-in-India” Kwid, Renault embarked on a drive from Delhi to Paris. The Kwid travelled through 13 countries covering 18,996 kms.

The drive started from India Gate at a temperature of 25 degrees and was driven in areas of stark contrast, going as low as -25 degrees, through Myanmar, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Belgium, before entering France.

Through the 45 day drive, Kwid negotiated a mix of different challenges in the form of snow-clad roads, sub-zero temperatures, monsoons with heavy rains and floods and places without traversable roads. The Kwid also registered a top speed of 174kmph on the autobahns of Germany.