Renault to Expand Mobile Workshops by March 2018: CEO

French auto major Renault would provide mobile workshops for customers living in far-off places and plans to expand the service to 76 locations by next year, a top official said. The company planned to have 320 dealerships by the end of 2017 and expand the workshops to 76 by March 2018, Renault India, Country CEO and Managing Director, Sumit Sawhney said."We will be expanding it to 76 places by March 2018. Currently, it (mobile workshops) is 46. These mobile workshops will cater to customers at their respective place itself instead of customers travelling long distances", he said.Sawhney was speaking to reporters after launching the company's premium SUV – Captur. Elaborating, he said, if a customer is staying 70 km away from Chennai and if there is no service centre nearby, he can download the "My Renault App" available in Android and iOS platforms and book an appointment to get the vehicle serviced."Through the booking, engineers will come to the place of customer and service the vehicle", he said. To a query on sales, Sawhney said he was confident that the company would clock more than one lakh units this year. "Last year, we sold more than one lakh units. This year also we will be crossing over one lakh (units)", he said.On when the Captur would hit the roads, he said it was expected to be commercially launched by end of this month or by the first week of November."Our plant capacity is flexible and we can change the production according to the demand. Current capacity utilisation is about 65 percent", he said.Currently, Renault sells popular hatchback Kwid, SUV Duster and Multi-Purpose Vehicle Lodgy. The company, in association with Nissan, has a manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai with an installed capacity of producing 4.80 lakh units.