Renault’s Gang of Dusters (G.O.D) First-ever International Iconic Passion Drive Ends Successfully

Renault India, which organized its first-ever international drive for the adventure driving community, Gang of Dusters (G.O.D) from India to Bhutan has successfully culminated in Siliguri. The 12-day international iconic passion drive was flagged off from Agra on May 13 traversed through Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna in India and Phuentsholing, Thimphu, Punakha and Paro in Bhutan, covering a distance of 2,100 km to conclude the adventure in Siliguri.

Renault Duster fails safety crash test!

The Gang of Dusters witnessed adventure at its best as the energetic gang indulged in pulsating activities ranging from river rafting in Punakha, an arduous trek to Bhutan’s legendary Tiger’s Nest Monastery to enjoying Bhutan’s scenic sightseeing and finally culminating with an entertaining cultural night to cherish for long.

The Gang of Dusters’ (G.O.D) first-ever international drive witnessed 19 families (47 participants) from varied age groups, ranging from the youngest 2 years to the eldest 70 years old heartily enjoying the gruelling, adrenaline filled drive. The year 2017 also marks the fourth anniversary of Renault India’s iconic Gang of Dusters successful journey in India.

G.O.D participants with their cars at Punakha. (Image: Renault)

The Gang of Dusters is a special initiative by Renault to bring together the DUSTER owners through adventurous drives traversing across some of the most breath-taking landscapes. Gang of Dusters has also crossed the 1,00,000 community members milestone and is becoming one of the largest four-wheeler adventure driving communities in India.

Participants of the Gang of Dusters also got the opportunity to meet and share experiences with other Duster owners, visit historic sites, talk to a motorsport expert, experience off-roading across varied terrains, and take part in exciting adventure sports.

Also Watch: