Road-Trip To Bhakra Nangal in Hyundai Verna and Creta – Hyundai Weekender Part 1

Hyundai is one of the foremost car manufacturer when it comes to technological innovations. It’s a given fact that under the budget segment of any body-type, Hyundai cars are the most tech loaded vehicles. Two of these cars are the newly launched mid-size sedan Hyundai Verna and the compact SUV Hyundai Creta. Since both the cars are so good in their respective segments, we decided to do a road-trip on both and decide, how good they are on a long weekend getaway.For our journey, we decided to take a road-trip to the famous Bhakra-Nangal Dam. The Bhakra Dam is a technological pride of India and is located in Himachal Pradesh. It is also one of the most secured locations in India. The Bhakra Dam is situated 362 kms from Delhi and takes about 7 hours to reach the dam location.The dam was the highest gravitational dam in India when it was built in 1963, standing tall at 740 ft. It is still the second highest dam in the world and supply electricity to 6 states of India. The construction of the dam started in 1948 with the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru putting the 1bucket of concrete. It took 15 years to start the first leg of the project, which gradually grew to become the India’s largest dam production wise.With 1500 MW output, it was the biggest dam in India. To visit the dam, one has to take an inner-line permit from the Bhakra board. The dam is fortified and you can’t just click there and take photographs. However, the Govind Sagar reservoir, where the dam water is stored offers a surreal experience. On the contrary belief, Bhakra and Nangal are two different dams.To give us company in this weekend getaway, we had with us the next-gen Verna and Creta. The drive from Delhi to Chandigarh has some really good roads and enough eateries. But it is the last stretch that is scenic and mesmerizing. Both the cars offer their own set of benefits and were fun to drive throughout the journey. Here’s a small brief about both the cars-Hyundai Verna is loaded with many segment 1features and offers a splendid drive quality. It is powered by a 1.6-litre VTVT petrol engine with 123 PS and 151 Nm of output. There’s also a diesel unit. The engine is mated to a 6 speed manual transmission, however an auto gearbox is also available. The features liked the most were the front ventilated seats, sunroof, eco-coating to keep the odour out, touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smart trunk and projector headlights with cornering function and LED DRLs.The second car to accompany us on the journey was the Hyundai Creta 5-seater SUV. The Creta disrupted the market with its new-age cabin and fluidic SUV design, making it look stand-out of the crowd. The Hyundai Creta we drove is powered by a 1.6-litre diesel engine with 128 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Although, it also has petrol engine and automatic gearbox. What we liked about the Creta is the fact that although is very spacious and feels like proper SUV, it drives like a hatchback.The food is also a reason why our journey proved to be such a memorable affair. We especially liked the fresh fish from the Bhakra reservoir and other street food too.Overall, the Hyundai Verna and Hyundai Creta proved to be a competent companion for our short 900 km journey from Delhi to Bhakra Dam and back. Not many people consider Bhakra for a road-trip, but it is a worthy place for some scenic roads, awesome food, and surreal experience.