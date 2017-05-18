Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collection to Celebrate Cars Spikes in South Korea

To mark the country's growing affection for the luxury automotive brand, Rolls-Royce has created its first ever Bespoke Collection dedicated to South Korea.

Presented at the British Embassy in Seoul, the two cars, a Ghost business sedan and a Wraith grand tourer, were conceived to reflect the very different personalities of the country's two biggest cities -- Seoul and Busan and they arrived in the country as demand for Rolls-Royce cars spikes. Registrations in April are up 33% year-on-year and the company has just opened a Studio in Incheon to aid clients seeking to personalize their new cars.

"With this pair of bespoke cars we have created individual, personal spaces that at once embody the vibrant cities that they inhabit," said Giles Taylor, Director of Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. "Our team of Bespoke designers at the Home of Rolls-Royce relished the opportunity to explore Korean aesthetics and the result is a union of intricate detailing with clean, elegant color schemes."

Therefore, the Ghost Seoul Edition is finished in white with black, red and blue elements symbolic of the country's flag, while the hand-painted coachlines feature an illustration of the Namsan Seoul Tower.

Inside, the company has taken inspiration from a traditional black tie event, with black and white contrasting leather dressing the massage function seats. The Namsan Seoul Tower image reappears as a silver detail inlaid into the piano black dashboard veneer and the piano black finished rear seat picnic tables.

As it's an exciting coastal city, Rolls-Royce chose to represent Busan with its sportiest model, the Wraith. It is finished in Royal Blue and Jubilee Silver with a Blushing Pink coachline. The Spirt of Ecstasy emblem protruding from the radiator grille is backlit for added drama and there's a geometric pattern applied to the car's rear pillars inspired by the modern architecture of the region.

Inside, the seats are wrapped in contrasting blue and silver leather with pink stitching and, like in the Ghost, the dashboard fascia and door panels are finished in a piano black veneer.

"Like a fine suit, some of the most pleasing bespoke touches in a Rolls-Royce are hidden to anyone but the owner or may reveal themselves only by chance to the passer-by. Like the colorful lining of a jacket fleetingly exposed by a gust of breeze, as these cars momentarily come to a stop in the city the lucky bystander can look forward to a glimpse of the hidden depths of the unique design," said Taylor.

