Rolls-Royce Reveals One-off Wraith Built for Legendary Singer Roger Daltrey

A London based Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealership has revealed a special one-off Wraith built for legendary singer Roger Daltrey. Daltry will sell this one-off Wraith to raise money for The Teenage Cancer Trust.

As part of Rolls-Royce’s ‘Inspired by Music’ series, the Mayfair showroom is displaying a unique Wrath that celebrates the genius of one of Britain’s most-loved rock bands, The Who.

Roger Daltrey with Rolls-Royce design team. (Image: Rolls-Royce)

The car was commissioned by The Who’s legendary front man Roger Daltrey, who sat down with designers and CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös at Rolls-Royce’s global centre of excellence in Goodwood to hand-pick all of the bespoke design enhancements and produce the ultimate collector’s car.

Rolls-Royce has committed to pledging a large portion of the car’s value to The Teenage Cancer Trust and other charities when it’s purchased and has pulled out all the stops to ensure it captures The Who’s spirit perfectly with a series of bespoke touches.

Daltrey himself added plenty of personalisation to the Wraith, including The Who’s famous bullseye logo and a laser-etched depiction of his iconic microphone swing – making it a dream model for any The Who fanatic.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London recently reported substantial growth and celebrated 2016 as the most successful year in its history – making it the No. 1 dealer in Europe. As such, it’s best placed to facilitate the sale of such a special collector’s car.

Rolls-Royce Brand Director Claus Andersen said: “It’s a privilege to welcome this remarkable car at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London. Not only does it celebrate one of the most revered names in British music, but it also supports The Teenage Cancer Trust and other very worthy causes. This is the ultimate collector’s car and we’re looking forward to giving one lucky buyer the chance to own the most iconic piece of The Who memorabilia ever created and pledge plenty of money to charity.”

Rolls-Royce Wraith one-off design sketch. (Image: Rolls-Royce)

The Who front man Daltrey added: “I am enormously excited at the prospect of raising vital funds and awareness for The Teenage Cancer Trust in collaboration with Rolls-Royce, a true British icon. The themes, so perfectly expressed by the Rolls-Royce designers in this car, are as relevant today as they were when we first performed them. I worked hard with the designers to capture the spirit of our songs and what their lyrics mean to fans of all generations. I’m certain the car will serve as the ultimate collector’s piece.”