Rolls-Royce's Hand-Built Cars Now More Common Than a Current-Gen Lamborghini

As well as selling over 4000 cars for only the second time in history, 2016 will be remembered at Rolls-Royce as the year that virtually every car it delivered arrived with at least one bespoke touch.

Rolls-Royce sold a remarkable 4,011 cars over the past 12 months, meaning that the company's hand-built cars are now more common on the world's roads than a current-generation Lamborghini.

The figure isn't quite an all-time record, (that was set in 2014), however, it is only the second time in Rolls-Royce's 113-year history that it's sold over 4000 cars and it is the first time that every client ordering a car did so with at least one unique bespoke element; whether it was something as simple as an integrated picnic hamper or, in the case of avid Rolls-Royce collector Michael Fux, a unique shade of blue.

"Rolls-Royce patrons live in a world beyond material acquisition, indeed they seek to commission, curate and collect," said company CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös of the growing trend and the challenges it presents to his team.

Inside the Peace and Glory Phantom (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Fux Blue

As well as a unique shade of blue named "Fux Blue" which will remain exclusive to its creator, Mr Fux's Rolls-Royce Dawn featured a matching Fux Blue fabric roof, and an Arctic White treatment to the rear deck, interior trim, console and door panel veneers.

Nautical Dawn

A Nautical Dawn for Pebble Beach (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Presented at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance was another Dawn inspired by the owner's love of sailing and luxury yachts.

Also read: Rolls-Royce Wraith to Rock and Roll With Roger Daltrey

The Nautical Dawn boasts a Midnight Sapphire windshield surround and hood, teak interior panels and a bespoke cabin clock design based on the patron's favorite watch. Even the door treadplates feature the international maritime signal flags that spell out D-A-W-N.

Peace and Glory

One of the most complex commissions undertaken by the company in 2016 was for a Taiwan-based entrepreneur who wanted a hand-embroidered fabric in his Phantom that mimicked the pattern of tiger fur. The Peace and Glory Phantom also features a number of interior motifs either embroidered into the leather or laid within the wooden veneers.

Blue Magpie

The "Blue Magpie" Phantom Drophead coupé (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Another Taiwanese owner commissioned the Blue Magpie. A Phantom Drophead Coupé filled with touches that reference the collector's homeland including headrests embroidered with blue magpies. The car is also the only one of its kind to feature a teak and white maple luggage compartment floor.