Royal Enfield 1000cc By Carberry Motorcycles Launched For Rs 7.35 Lakhs
Carberry Motorcycles who have recently set-up their base in India launched the fully homologated 1000 cc motorcycle for Rs 7.35 Lakhs.
1000cc Royal Enfield made by Carberry Motorcycles. (Image: Carberry Motorcycles)
Finally, the dream of many Royal Enfield fans has come true, albeit, at a massive cost. Carberry Motorcycles has announced a fully homologated 1000 cc Royal Enfield bike for Rs 7.35 Lakhs (ex-factory). For the uninitiated, Carberry Motorcycles is the same tuner who started its operations from Australia and now operates from India.
Carberry, who is often credited with building proper higher capacity Royal Enfield motorcycles has started accepted the booking for the high-capacity motorcycle and they will be taking the booking for 1st batch of 29 motorcycles at an initial booking amount of Rs 1 Lakh. The deliveries of the bikes could take approximately 10 months, depends upon how early you book this bike.
This is the company’s first Carberry Double Barrel 1000 motorcycle which is based on a new frame. The manufacturer has fused two existing Royal Enfield 500cc engines in a V-Twin format, and this is the first time they are using the new UCE engine unit.
Earlier, Carberry worked on the cast-iron engine blocks for the 1000 cc bike, which was fitted inside a heavily modified chassis to deal with the increased load and stresses. This time though, Carberry has made a brand new double-cradle frame and will feature front and rear disc brakes with ABS, as well as two-into-one exhaust system.
Carberry Motorcycles will provide complete set-up including bike and engine. (Image: Carberry Motorcycles)
The engine is a 1000 cc 55-degree V-Twin unit that runs a dual carburetor setup and is mated to a five-speed gearbox with a seven-plate clutch and high-strength primary chain. The new unit produces 53 bhp of power and 82 Nm of peak torque.
Just so you know, this is not the official motorcycle from Royal Enfield, but a product from an independent modifier, who was in talks with Royal Enfield for the setup. Paul Carberry, the man responsible for the Carberry V-Twin, then tied up with Jaspreet Singh Bhatia from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh and has shifted operations last year from Australia.
