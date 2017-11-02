Royal Enfield 750 Interceptor Exhaust Note Teased Ahead of EICMA Unveil
Siddhartha Lal, CEO of Royal Enfield has shared a teaser of the two new 750 cc motorcycles, that are set to be unveiled at the 2017 EICMA show.
The 750cc Royal Enfield could be based on the Continental GT platform. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo Courtesy: Royal Enfield/edited by News18.com)
With EICMA just around the corner, the excitement of the all-new Royal Enfield parallel twin 750 motorcycle is on a rise. The annual motorcycle show held in Milan, Italy, will witness the unveiling of one of the most important product from the touring motorcycle specialist Royal Enfield, which happens to be the company’s first 750cc motorcycle.
How excited is everyone for the product can be guessed by the fact that Siddhartha Lal, CEO of Royal Enfield, has himself released a short teaser video of the company’s new twin engine motorcycle. The video gives us an insight on how the new bike will sound like, that is, how is the exhaust note of the twin pipe motorcycle.
But it will not be the only motorcycle to be unveiled at EICMA as Royal Enfield is all set to unveil two bikes in a few days, both of which are visible in the video. The parallel-twin motorcycle is based on the company’s Café Racer 535cc bike called the Continental GT.
The other bike is said to be a ‘standard’ motorcycle built around the same chassis and the same parallel-twin engine. Both motorcycles have been spotted quite a couple of times. We did an all-you need to know article on the motorcycle, which can be called Interceptor. The name was last used for a 750cc parallel-twin motorcycle made from 1960 to 1970.
