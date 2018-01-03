Royal Enfield Bullet And Classic Gets Aftermarket Digital Speedometer Option For Rs 3999 [Video]
An aftermarket customizer is offering a fully digital instrument console for the Royal Enfield Bullet and Classic 500 at Rs 3999.
Royal Enfield Digital Instrument Cluster. (Image: Bandidos – Pit Stop)
A good news for all the Royal Enfield aficionados out there! An aftermarket customizer is offering a fully digital instrument console for the owners of Royal Enfield Classic 500. The stock Royal Enfield Classic 500 is offered only with an analog console, and that too without a fuel meter, a complaint of every Royal Enfield owner for a long time now.
However, the digital console that Bandidos – Pit Stop is offering comes with a fully digital speedometer, odometer, tripmeter and also fuel indicator. The ready to use instrument console fits right in the Classic 500 and Bullet 500 motorcycles only and can be bought for Rs 3,999.
In a video uploaded to present the cluster, Bandidos has cleared the fact that fuel indicator works best with fuel injected models like Classic 500 and Bullet 500. One can install the digital console in the highest selling models like Classic 350 and Bullet 350, but might get inaccurate values on the digital fuel indicator.
The video also shows how the console can be efficiently be fitted on a Royal Enfield. There is no hole drilling or part removal except for the opening of the headlight from the front. Once the analogue console is removed, the digital round console can be easily fitted.
The round console set up has a separate rectangular screen in the middle for the speed reading and also odo and trip reading. On the right side of the screen is the fuel meter.
Overall, it’s a good addition to the loyal Royal Enfield customers who were long missing on these basic functionalities.
Also Watch:
However, the digital console that Bandidos – Pit Stop is offering comes with a fully digital speedometer, odometer, tripmeter and also fuel indicator. The ready to use instrument console fits right in the Classic 500 and Bullet 500 motorcycles only and can be bought for Rs 3,999.
In a video uploaded to present the cluster, Bandidos has cleared the fact that fuel indicator works best with fuel injected models like Classic 500 and Bullet 500. One can install the digital console in the highest selling models like Classic 350 and Bullet 350, but might get inaccurate values on the digital fuel indicator.
The video also shows how the console can be efficiently be fitted on a Royal Enfield. There is no hole drilling or part removal except for the opening of the headlight from the front. Once the analogue console is removed, the digital round console can be easily fitted.
The round console set up has a separate rectangular screen in the middle for the speed reading and also odo and trip reading. On the right side of the screen is the fuel meter.
Overall, it’s a good addition to the loyal Royal Enfield customers who were long missing on these basic functionalities.
Also Watch:
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modest Messi Says 'He is not Perfect, Needs to Improve Game'
- SRK's Zero To Akshay Kumar's PadMan: 10 Bollywood Films To Look Out For In 2018
- Brahmastra Begins: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji Reach Israel to Prep For Film
- Suzuki Swift Sport Auto Salon With GSX-1000 Theme To Debut at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon
- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bikini-Clad Photos Are Setting The Internet On Fire; See Pics