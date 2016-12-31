Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series Launched at Rs 1.46 Lakh

Royal Enfield has introduced its popular Classic 350 motorcycle in three Redditch series variants - Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue. These variants have been inspired by the paint schemes on 50s-era Royal Enfield motorcycles that were produced in Redditch, UK - the birthplace of Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Introducing the new Redditch colourways, Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield launched the Classic in 2008 based on its popular ‘J2’ model, as our brand has always taken inspiration from its rich heritage to come up with evocative motorcycles in the modern era. The Classic then became one of the most loved motorcycles from Royal Enfield. Looking back into our decades-old legacy, we have given Classic a makeover taking cues from the motorcycles produced at Redditch, Royal Enfield’s birthplace UK. In 2017, we are bringing the Classic 350 in - Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue that re-imagine shades on our 1950’s motorcycles that first came out of Royal Enfield plant in Redditch, a town steeped in British motorcycle build tradition. The introduction of the Redditch series on Classic 350 is a reinforcement of the Classic franchise and its huge success across all our markets. The Royal Enfield Redditch series will be available at Rs 1,46,093 (on-road, Delhi)”

Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Royal Enfield)

In the 1950’s, Royal Enfield motorcycles were manufactured in its pre-world war era factories in Redditch, a needle making town located fifteen miles south of Birmingham in the UK. The Royal Enfield Classic introduced in 2008 is designed on the lines of the J2 and it is a tribute to the retro look of British motorcycles in the post-World War II era. The Classic retains the quintessential classic British styling of the 1950s; simple, harmonious, proportioned and finished. Powered by Royal Enfield’s 350cc unit construction engine (UCE), front & rear mudguards, the headlight casing, the fuel tank, the oval tool box, the exhaust fins, the speedometer dials, the single-seat spring saddle, tail light assembly and the headlamp cap, all these conform to the native imagery of British motorcycles in the aftermath of World War II. Although the Redditch plant stopped producing motorcycles in 1967, its effect on the look and feel of a Royal Enfield motorcycle is still distinct even today.

“Apart from the new colours from the 1950’s, the 2017 Redditch series will feature the Royal Enfield Redditch monogram, first used in 1939 on the prototype of 125cc ‘Royal Baby’, a 2-stroke motorcycle. The use of the original Redditch monogram makes the Redditch series more special as it revives our association with the motorcycles produced out of Redditch in that era.” added Rudy

Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Royal Enfield)

The outbreak of WWII put an end to the production plans of the Royal Baby - the 125cc motorcycles for the larger public. The Royal Baby was then soon adopted by the British armed forces, in particular, paratroops. Nestled inside custom-made Royal Enfield parachute cages, these motorcycles, officially known as the model WD/RE, were dropped into enemy territory to support airborne troops. They soon earned the moniker, ‘Flying Flea’, painted olive green and proudly wearing their Royal Enfield tank badge. Subsequent versions of the Redditch monogram were encompassed by the now legendary Royal Enfield wing design. Series such as the Ensign, Clipper and Crusader, as well as the 2008 Royal Enfield Classic, sported this version of the Redditch monogram either on the engine or fuel tank.

The motorcycle will be available at an on-road price of Rs 1,57,577 in Mumbai, Rs 1,47,831 in Chennai, Rs 1,55,456 in Bengaluru and Rs 1,49,340 in Hyderabad.

