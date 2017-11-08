Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Twin and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. (Image: Royal Enfield)

Reviving its rich twin heritage, Royal Enfield has unveiled its ground-up modern twin motorcycles the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 at the EICMA Motor Show, Milan. With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor INT 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is. An all-new, steel-tube cradle chassis makes the Interceptor INT 650 a versatile motorcycle. The motorcycle is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS. A ground clearance of 174mm and a seat height of 804 mm, ensure that the Interceptor INT 650 gives a good riding experience.The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm. The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650, is the six-speed gearbox, especially developed for this motorcycle. The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch, that facilitates easy riding in traffic with a light feel, and prevents wheel-hop when downshifting gears – also a first for Royal Enfield. The chassis has been developed from the ground up by the team at Royal Enfield’s UK Technology Centre, and Harris Performance.Introducing the Interceptor INT 650, Mr. Siddhartha Lal, CEO Royal Enfield said, “The Interceptor INT 650 carries forward the Royal Enfield legacy into the 21st century. While in its essence it retains the design and old-school character, it has all the underpinnings of a modern machine. It combines agility, usable power, excellent ergonomics and style in an unintimidating manner. However, the Interceptor INT 650 is more than the sum of its parts; it is great fun to ride and brings a smile on your face every single time that you ride it.”In addition to the Interceptor INT 650, Royal Enfield also showcased the ground-up, all new Continental GT 650. It shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor INT 650 while offering completely different ergonomics and style. Like the Interceptor INT 650, the Continental GT 650 sports disc brakes front and the rear with ABS. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the motorcycle plenty of lean angles, essential for any true cafe racer. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip-on bars complete the authentic look.Talking about Continental GT 650 as his personal favourite, Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield, said, “The GT has been an iconic motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. Since its launch in 2013, the Continental GT has helped the brand strengthen its position in mature motorcycle markets across the world. In its new avatar, the Continental GT 650 is the absolute definitive cafe racer that will be loved by discerning riders across the world.”“Being authentic, accessible and creating motorcycles that are evocative, is at the core of all things we do. As a brand, we encourage our riders in their journey of self-expression and exploration. It is this idea that they relate to, even before they buy our motorcycles. The new 650 twins will help us strengthen this proposition further”, Rudy added.Talking about the significance of the new twins in Royal Enfield’s global foray, Siddhartha said, “Royal Enfield aims to lead and expand the mid-weight (250-750cc) motorcycle segment globally. The Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 will help grow this segment. While for our large customer base in India, the new 650 twins will be a compelling upgrade, we believe it will attract customers from other developing markets in SouthEast Asia and Latin America to graduate to the middleweight segment. In addition, the 650 twins will offer a very evocative option to customers in mature motorcycle markets such as Europe, Australia, and North America. For us, this marks the beginning of a new chapter at Royal Enfield“Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in a variety of colorways and two distinct styles - Standard and Retro Custom. A total of 11 options have been developed with the objective of appealing to the discerning heritage seeking rider, just as much as the modern rider seeking a classic motorcycle. While the Standard range of colorways take inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colors. The stunning Interceptor INT 650 in Orange Crush and the Ice Queen Continental GT 650 were displayed at EICMA.