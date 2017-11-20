Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 Twin Debuts at Rider Mania 2017

Royal Enfield has showcased its ground-up modern twin motorcycles, the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650, to its motorcycling community, Royal Enfield owners, and riding enthusiasts at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2017 at Vagator Goa. WIth over 6000 Royal Enfield fans in attendance, the unveil of the motorcycles, that were recently showcased at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan, was an exclusive for the community members who have defined and grown the brand’s culture and popularity over the years.The Interceptor INT 650 ushers in the idea of the 1960’s fun. With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor INT 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is. An all-new, dedicated steel-tube cradle chassis makes the Interceptor INT 650 an easy-going, motorcycle which is perfect for riding in the city, as it is for a weekend cruise. The wide-braced handlebars offer commanding riding position, allowing the rider to make the most of the agile chassis. The motorcycle is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS. A ground clearance of 174mm and a seat height of 804 mm, ensure that the Interceptor INT 650 gives a superlative riding experience.Introducing the Interceptor INT 650, Mr. Siddhartha Lal, CEO Royal Enfield said, “The Interceptor INT 650 carries forward the Royal Enfield legacy into the 21st century. While in its essence it retains the design and old-school character, it has all the underpinnings of a modern machine. It combines agility, usable power, excellent ergonomics and style in an unintimidating manner. However, the Interceptor INT 650 is more than the sum of its parts; it is great fun to ride and brings a smile on your face every single time that you ride it.”Speaking about the unveil of the new motorcycles at Rider Mania, Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield, said, “The new 650 twins will help us strengthen this proposition further. Showcasing these new motorcycles to our community, much before its launch, is testament to the fact that our riders and community are at the heart of our brand, and that they are the true custodians of our brands purpose of Pure Motorcycling. Rider Mania is the world’s largest gathering of Royal Enfield enthusiasts and it is a celebration of motorcycling as a way of life. Unveiling the new twin motorcycles exclusively to the community at Rider Mania is our idea of celebrating the spirit of this community”.In addition to the Interceptor INT 650, Royal Enfield also showcased the ground-up, all new Continental GT 650. The motorcycle retains its central cafe racer character while bringing in new engineering and design improvements. It shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor INT 650, while offering completely different ergonomics and style. The motorcycle has an eager, front-leaning stance that gives it a sporty look and a speedy form. Like the Interceptor INT 650, the Continental GT 650 sports disc brakes front and the rear with ABS. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the motorcycle plenty of lean angle, essential for any true cafe racer. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip-on bars complete the authentic look. The rider feels ‘one’ with the machine, whether commuting on city roads, or scraping knees down their favourite backroads and twisties.Talking about Continental GT 650 as his personal favourite, Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield, said, “The GT has been an iconic motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. Since its launch in 2013, the Continental GT has helped the brand strengthen its position in mature motorcycle markets across the world. In its new avatar, the Continental GT 650 is the absolute definitive cafe racer that will be loved by discerning riders across the world.”Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in variety of colourways and two distinct styles - Standard and Retro Custom. A total of 11 options have been developed with the objective of appealing to the discerning heritage seeking rider, just as much as the modern rider seeking a classic motorcycle. While the Standard range of colourways take inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colours. The Interceptor INT 650 in Orange Crush and Glitter & Dust and the Continental GT 650 in Ice Queen and Mr. Clean were displayed at Rider Mania todayTalking about the development process of the motorcycles Mr Mark Wells, Head of Product Strategy & Industrial Design at Royal Enfield said,“The new 650 twin engine and the motorcycles have been developed at Royal Enfield’s new UK Technology Centre with collaboration with the engineering and design teams in Chennai, India. The entire platform, including the engine and chassis, has undergone rigorous testing and validation process during the development programme at world-class proving grounds with professional riders. It has been subjected to lab and bench tests, in addition to being tested on race tracks and public roads. With over one million kms of testing prior to production, more than 70 different tests have been conducted on the vehicle and individual chassis components. Modern CAE techniques and CAD systems have been applied during the development of the chassis and comprehensive data logging and analysis have been undertaken. The gearbox has undergone extensive test miles, resulting in an optimum shift feel, reliability of engagement, quiet notch-free selection and perfect ratio spacing. These motorcycles have been tested for real world riding conditions in both Europe and India”