Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 Twin To Run on Pirelli Tyres

Following the Royal Enfield Himalayan equipped with MT 60 tyres and the Continental GT 500 cc with SPORT DEMON tyres, now the new Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 will be mounted with Pirelli tyres. Pirelli’s Motorcycle Testing Department has recently climbed one of the highest vehicle-accessible passes in the world in the Himalayas to celebrate the collaboration.Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650, recently presented at EICMA, will fit Pirelli PHANTOM SPORTSCOMP as original equipment tyres. The new Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 powered by the 650 Twin will be equipped with the legendary PHANTOM SPORTSCOMP (in 100/90 - 18 M/C 56H TL front and 130/70 - 18 M/C 63H TL rear sizes).Among the strengths of this tyre include the easy handling and change in direction, stable and predictable behaviour under acceleration and braking, being able to transmit power to the ground and regular wear combined to excellent mileage.In India to support normal working activities with Original Equipment companies such as Royal Enfield, the two Pirelli Motorcycle Testing Department representatives wanted to celebrate in this particular way the supply to Royal Enfield.Riding two Royal Enfield Himalayan’s fitted with Pirelli MT 60 tyres, Salvo Pennisi and Vincenzo Bonaccorsi decided to ride the Himalayan chain; to the Khardung La Pass, one of the highest vehicle-accessible passes in the world in the region of Ladakh, India, north of Leh and considered the gateway to the Shyok and Nubra valleys.