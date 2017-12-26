Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Twin Bookings Open in UK

Royal Enfield dealerships in UK have started accepting booking for the new Interceptor 650 Twin which was recently unveiled at EICMA Motor Show, Milan. With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor INT 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is. The motorcycle is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS. The dealerships are accepting booking for £100.The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm. The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650, is the six-speed gearbox, especially developed for this motorcycle.The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch that facilitates easy riding in traffic with a light feel and prevents wheel-hop when downshifting gears – also a first for Royal Enfield.The company has not yet made an official statement regarding the bookings and pricing. However, it is expected that the bike manufacturers will launch its latest offering in early 2018.