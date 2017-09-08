Royal Enfield Introduces Two New Variants of Classic 350 and 500

Royal Enfield Classic-350-Gun Grey. (Image: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour variants of its bestselling motorcycle variant, Classic - Gunmetal Grey in 350cc and Stealth Black in the 500cc variant. Sporting these contemporary shades in stylish matt finish, the aesthetically designed motorcycles come equipped with both front and rear disc brakes, adding to the responsiveness and manoeuvrability.Introducing the new motorcycles, Mr. Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield said, “We try to stick to doing things that are authentic. In that spirit, the new Gunmetal Grey and Stealth Black variants of the Classic are an ode to our riders and their journeys. It is an authentic expression of self and a celebration of the dark and the spirit of the various shades of night when a rider reminisces the day gone by and the day that is to unfold. We are confident that this will resonate with riders and aspirants who believe in what we believe. Pure Motorcycling. With these new Classic additions riders have more ways to tell their story”Introduced in 2008, the Royal Enfield Classic is designed on the lines of the J2 and it is a tribute to the retro look of British motorcycles in the post-World War II era. The Classic retains the quintessential classic British styling of the 1950s; simple, harmonious, proportioned and finished. Powered by Royal Enfield’s 350cc unit construction engine (UCE), front & rear mudguards, the headlight casing, the fuel tank, the oval tool box, the exhaust fins, the speedometer dials, the single-seat spring saddle, tail light assembly and the headlamp cap, all these conform to the native imagery of British motorcycles in the aftermath of World War IIThe motorcycle will be available at an on-road price of Rs.1, 59,677 for Classic 350 cc Gunmetal Grey and Rs. 2, 05,213 for Classic 500 cc Stealth Black in Chennai.