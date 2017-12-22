Royal Enfield Launches Stealth Black Gear Collection

Royal Enfield has launched Stealth Black Gear Collection - a all-black range for the urban motorcyclist. The gamut of all-black gear has been exclusively introduced along with the Royal Enfield Stealth Black Classic 500 motorcycles. The collection includes an array of T-Shirt, Shirt Jackets, and a helmet. More recently, the collection was worn by the NSG Black Cat Commandos, as part of Royal Enfield’s ‘Tribute to the Bravehearts’. The Stealth Black range of Gear and Apparels and the Stealth Black Classic 500 motorcycles were used by the National Security Guards’ motorcycle expedition ‘Fight Against Terror’ ride held in September 2017.Introducing the new range, Samrat Som, Head, Royal Enfield Apparel & Accessories Business at Royal Enfield said “Royal Enfield has always believed in motorcycling as an experience. Inspired by a passion beyond wheels, our collection is a celebration of the dark which speaks of history and is stirred by the motorcycling way of life. The collection is a celebration of the various shades of a riders’ journey as they explore the roads less taken, We aim to expand our gear business by introducing new collections with distinctive designs inspired by our company’s history and our range of motorcycles. Keeping in mind the different aspects of safety, Royal Enfield Gear collection is designed in a way to cater to the new age stylish riders.”The all-black collection has played along the shade cards of Black that includes an Urban Trooper matte black helmet with detailed construction, ventilation and comfort liner for extra protection. With ISI (IS:4151) certification, the purpose of safety is not compromised. The Jackets are weaved in style and durability, with added safety paddings for protection. With crewneck and polo necks, the T-shirts have stenciled logo prints on the back, elevating in inspiration in varied shades of Black, Stealth Black, Anthracite and Charcoal Black. The range is available in all company-owned brick and mortar stores and on its online stores along with ecommerce channels namely Flipkart and Myntra.15 NSG Commandos went on the 8,000km expedition around India on Royal Enfield Stealth 500 motorcycles wearing the stealth black collection. The spirit of motorcycling way of life has been portrayed by them with bravery and passion for motorcycling from the roads to the places where you cannot take your motorcycles to.