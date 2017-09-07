cricketnext
»
1-min read

Royal Enfield Manufacturer Eicher Motors to Make $1.8-$2 Billion Binding Takover Bid For Ducati

Eicher is currently finalising and structuring terms with global banks and consulting companies ahead of a bid deadline at the end of the month

Reuters

Updated:September 7, 2017, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Royal Enfield Manufacturer Eicher Motors to Make $1.8-$2 Billion Binding Takover Bid For Ducati
The logo of Royal Enfield. (Image: Reuters)
India's Eicher Motors Ltd, the maker of Royal Enfield classic motorbikes, is set to make a binding takeover bid for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati for $1.8 billion-$2 billion, the Economic Times daily reported on Thursday.

Eicher is currently finalising and structuring terms with global banks and consulting companies ahead of a bid deadline at the end of the month, the paper said, quoting unnamed sources.

Sources told Reuters in June that U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and India's Bajaj Auto Ltd were among companies preparing bids for Ducati, which is being put up for sale by German carmaker Volkswagen.

Also Watch: Tech And Auto Show | EP12 | ISUZU MUX Review, Galaxy On Max & More

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES