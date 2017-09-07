Royal Enfield Manufacturer Eicher Motors to Make $1.8-$2 Billion Binding Takover Bid For Ducati
Eicher is currently finalising and structuring terms with global banks and consulting companies ahead of a bid deadline at the end of the month
The logo of Royal Enfield. (Image: Reuters)
India's Eicher Motors Ltd, the maker of Royal Enfield classic motorbikes, is set to make a binding takeover bid for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati for $1.8 billion-$2 billion, the Economic Times daily reported on Thursday.
Eicher is currently finalising and structuring terms with global banks and consulting companies ahead of a bid deadline at the end of the month, the paper said, quoting unnamed sources.
Sources told Reuters in June that U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and India's Bajaj Auto Ltd were among companies preparing bids for Ducati, which is being put up for sale by German carmaker Volkswagen.
Also Watch: Tech And Auto Show | EP12 | ISUZU MUX Review, Galaxy On Max & More
Eicher is currently finalising and structuring terms with global banks and consulting companies ahead of a bid deadline at the end of the month, the paper said, quoting unnamed sources.
Sources told Reuters in June that U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and India's Bajaj Auto Ltd were among companies preparing bids for Ducati, which is being put up for sale by German carmaker Volkswagen.
Also Watch: Tech And Auto Show | EP12 | ISUZU MUX Review, Galaxy On Max & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global Talks About Nokia 8's Bothie
- Comedian Kiku Sharda Takes a Dig at Gurmeet Ram Rahim
- 2018 Ford EcoSport Revealed, Gets a New Sporty ST-Line Model
- Why Debating Pahlaj Nihalani's Choices is a Big Fat Waste of Time Now
- September Films to Watch Out For: Hollywood & Bollywood