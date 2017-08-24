Royal Enfield New 750cc Motorcycle Spotted Testing

Recently a new Royal Enfield was spotted during pre-launch test in Tamil Nadu. In the images the bike looks quite similar to the existing Royal Enfield Continental GT that comes with a 525 cc engine. As per various reports on media, the bike that was spotted testing have a 750cc parallel twin engine with oil cooling that is expected to churn out 50 bhp of power and 60 Nm of peak torque. Reportedly it also have a 270-degree crank for optimal refinement. At the front, the bike is expected to have 17-inch rims with a 120 section tyre and a 160 section in the rear. The bike gets discs on both ends and ABS is visible on the front disc.In terms of looks, the café racer inspired bike gets a single seat and a sporty handlebar. The bike also gets dual black exhausts and longitudinally mounted radiator. For suspension, the bike employs traditional forks at the front and dual gas charged shock absorbers at the rear.When launched the bike is expected to cost around Rs 4 lakh. In the Indian market it will compete with the likes Harley Davidson Street 750 and Ducati Monster 797.