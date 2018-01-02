Royal Enfield Records 16% Increase in December 2017 Sales, Sells Over 66,968 Units

Royal Enfield consistently witnesses positive growth with sales of 66,968 motorcycles in combined domestic wholesales and exports in November 2017, recording a growth of 16% over the same period last year. Royal Enfield, with a product line-up like Classic 350, Thunderbird, Continental GT and Himalayan, managed to sell 65,367 units in the domestic market in October 2017, as compared to 56.316 units for the same period last year.The strong sales can be attributed to improvements that company made in its Classic 350 motorcycle which is also among the top-sellers for Royal Enfield. With the announcement of new Interceptor 750 and continental GT 750, Royal Enfield will tap the market of Harley Davidson and Triumph, which is currently untouched by any Indian manufacturer.Royal Enfield also sold 15 limited edition Stealth Black Classic 500 motorcycles which were ridden by Braveheart NSG Black Cat Commandos on a mission to raise awareness against terrorism. When these motorcycles were put up for sale online, 15 seconds is all it took for these Limited Edition motorcycles to be booked and sold. It was also a proud moment for the brand, as the entire proceeds from the sale went to Prerna, a non-profit initiative supported by NSG, which helps educate underprivileged and differently abled children.