Royal Enfield Records 18% Increase in October 2017 Sales, Sells Over 69,000 Units

Royal Enfield consistently witnesses positive growth with sales of 69,492 motorcycles in combined domestic wholesales and exports in October 2017, recording a growth of 18% over the same period last year. Royal Enfield, with a product line-up like Classic 350, Thunderbird, Continental GT and Himalayan, managed to sell 68,014 units in the domestic market in October 2017, as compared to 58,379 units for the same period last year.The strong sales can be attributed to improvements that company made in its Classic 350 motorcycle which is also among the top-sellers for Royal Enfield. With the announcement of new 750 cc Continental GT, Enfield will tap the market of Harley Davidson and Triumph, which is currently untouched by any Indian manufacturer.Royal Enfield recently announced its entry into Vietnam, the world’s fourth largest two-wheeler market. As a part of the company’s focused growth strategy and international thrust to expand the mid-sized motorcycle segment (250-750cc), Royal Enfield also inaugurated its first flagship store in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), with Al Naboodah International (VN) as its official dealer in the country. Royal Enfield entered Vietnam with three of its widely popular models featuring single-cylinder engines, that includes Bullet 500, Classic 500 and the Continental GT 535 cc.In the month of May 2017, Eicher Motors announced an investment of Rs. 800 crores in FY 2017-18 towards Royal Enfield’s upcoming manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai, product development, two technical centres in UK & India and towards market expansion. The plant is expected to be operational by August 2017.With the third plant coming into action, combined capacity of Royal Enfield is expected to be 825,000 motorcycles in 2017-18.