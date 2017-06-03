Royal Enfield Records 25% Increase in May 2017 Sales, Sells Over 60000 Units

Royal Enfield consistently witnesses positive growth with sales of 60696 motorcycles in combined domestic wholesale and exports in May 2017, recording a growth of 25% over the same period last year.

Royal Enfield, with a product line-up like Classic 350, Thunderbird, Continental GT and Himalayan, managed to sell 58647 units in the domestic market in May 2017, as compared to 47232 units for the same period last year.

The strong sales is can be attributed to the success of Himalayan 400cc motorcycle which is doing really good among the adventurer tourers. The Classic 350 is also among the top-sellers for Royal Enfield. With the announcement of new 700 cc Continental GT, Enfield will tap the market of Harley Davidson and Triumph, which is currently untouched by any Indian manufacturer.

Royal Enfield Scramble touring series announced! Royal Enfield recently announced the first edition of ‘Scramble’, a new non extreme ride format for adventure enthusiasts. The first edition of this competitive team event is being held from June 14 - 18 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

In the month of May 2017, Eicher Motors announced an investment of Rs. 800 crores in FY 2017-18 towards Royal Enfield’s upcoming manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai, product development, two technical centres in UK & India and towards market expansion. The plant is expected to be operational by August 2017.

With the third plant coming into action, combined capacity of Royal Enfield is expected to be 825,000 motorcycles in 2017-18.

Royal Enfield posted its best ever performance in quarter ended March 2017. In this quarter, Royal Enfield sold 178,345 motorcycles, registering its best ever quarterly sales and posting a growth of 20.8% over 147,618 motorcycles sold in the same period last year.

