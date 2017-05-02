Royal Enfield Sales Up 25 Percent at 60,142 Units in April
Royal Enfield conducted One Ride on April 2 across 23 cities of the world. Image used for representation purpose. (Photo: Sarthak Dogra/News18.com)
Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, has reported a 24.78 percent jump in total sales at 60,142 units in April. It had sold 48,197 units in April 2016, Eicher Motors said in a statement. Exports during the month under review grew 36 percent to 1,578 units as compared to 1,160 units in April 2016.
First Published: May 2, 2017, 4:39 PM IST