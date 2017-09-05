Royal Enfield to Introduce Two New Classic Models

(Image: TeamBHP)

Royal Enfield is planning to introduce two new models in its classic series. A new Classic 350 in Gun Grey colour and a Classic 500 in Stealth Black colour. As per various images on the internet, both the bikes will carry over disc brake and Swing arm of Royal Enfield’s Thunderbird models. This modification will help the company to add ABS line on the bike as per the 2018 norms.The new Royal Enfield Classic 500 – Stealth Black gets a blacked out headlamp ring, handlebar and handlebar clamp. The spoke wheels get black powder coating. The bike also gets the black colored engine as on the Thunderbird, along with matte black fenders, air-filter box, tool box and fuel tank.The Gun Grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets matte black stickers on the fuel tank, air-filter box and mudguard. It gets Gun Grey colour at the front, rear mud guards and side boxes.So far there are no updates from the company’s side regarding any of these bikes but it is expected that Royal Enfield will soon make some announcement regarding its new models in coming weeks. Keep watching this space for more updates.