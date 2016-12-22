Royal Enfield Tour of Rajasthan 2016 Concludes in Jaipur

Royal Enfield's Tour of Rajasthan participants rode from Pushkar to Jaipur (246 km) on the last day of the event on December 19.

Tour of Rajasthan was kicked off from Jaipur on December 11 with participation from 17 riders from across the country. The nine-day ride included an elaborate ride across the state of Rajasthan, involving a traverse through the great Thar desert and the magnificent Aravalli mountain ranges.

Rajasthan has all the characteristics to test anyone's riding appetite, spectacularly laid out stretches of roads, off-road trails and sand dunes. The Tour of Rajasthan specifies to its riders that the ride will include tarmac, gravel, off-road and sand.

Find the full itinerary below:

Day 1: All 17 riders on December 10 were assembled in Jaipur for basic scrutiny and were briefed for first-aid and ride itinerary.

Day 2: The ride spread over nine days was flagged off from Jaipur on December 11, when the participants rode to Mahansar 232 km away.

Day 3: (December 12) Mahansar to Bikaner - 229 km

Day 4: Bikaner to Jamba - 216 km

Day 5: Jamba to Sam - 251 km

Day 6: Sam to Barmer - 229 km

Day 7: Barmer to Mount Abu - 296 km

Day 8: Mount Abu to Pushkar - 398 km

Day 9: Pushkar to Jaipur - 246 km

TOR's previous editions in 2015 and 2014 were also successful events when riders from across the country took to streets of Rajasthan and other dynamic terrains. It also proved to be a learning opportunity for some who rode on sand for the first time. The ride is also an educational tour through the rich history of the state.

