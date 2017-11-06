Royal Enfield Unveils Its First Modern 650 Twin Engine

Royal Enfield 648cc Twin Engine. (Image: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield, has unveiled its first modern twin-cylinder engine at its new Technology Centre in Leicestershire, England, today. This new 650cc, the air-cooled parallel twin will power the newest generation of Royal Enfield motorcycles. The core idea behind the modern 650cc twin engine was to develop a global platform that would carry the Royal Enfield legacy and character into a modern context. The engine has been designed to offer broad spread of torque which will make the motorcycle easy to ride without frequently shifting gears.The new platform is a 4 stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled, 648cc parallel twin cylinder engine developed by Royal Enfield’s UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams. Precisely engineered to be able to accelerate and deliver higher power and torque at lower RPMs, this new engine has an output capability of 47bhp and 52Nm torque. The twin pipes and the cooling fins on the classic air-cooled engine render a visually beautiful impact.The engine maintains an under-stressed 9.5:1 compression ratio and the fuel injection system ensures that smooth, accessible power is available at all times. The focus of the development was on giving adequate torque, spread broadly throughout the rev range so that riders can tap into it instantly at any time without the need for excessive shifting. The crankshaft uses a 270-degree firing order, which gives a high degree of character to the engine’s power delivery. Also, thanks to the use of a balancer shaft, unwelcome vibrations have been eliminated.Just as relevant as the engine’s individuality, is its sound. The characteristic ‘thump’ of Royal Enfield’s singles is cherished by legions of enthusiasts, and great lengths were taken to ensure that the new 650 twin gives an equally compelling soundtrack. Hours were spent tweaking every contributing variable to engine sound, resulting in twin silencers that rumble with just the right tone.The entire platform, including the engine and chassis have undergone rigorous testing during the development programme. It has been subjected to lab and bench tests, in addition to being tested on proving grounds, race tracks and public roads.Leading the field among Royal Enfield’s latest generation of motorcycles, the new 650 twin is the proud result of several years’ work by teams around the globe. As the heart of an exciting line of upcoming motorcycles, it promises the potential to invigorate and expand the mid-size motorcycle segment; bringing Royal Enfield’s style of uniquely pure motorcycling both to existing loyalists, and to a whole new set of enthusiasts.