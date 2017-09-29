Royal Enfield's New 750cc Motorcycle Teased by Company's President and CEO

The new Royal Enfield 750cc motorcycle, also known as the Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 has been teased by Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield on his twitter handle. In the image Rudratej Singh is seen with Siddhartha Lal, CEO of Eicher Motors and Royal Enfield, along with the new Royal Enfield bike. The bike in the image gets a red paint job. This is not the first time the upcoming Royal Enfield bike has been spotted. Last month the bikes were spotted during the pre-launch test in Tamil Nadu. As per the images leaked on the internet, the bike looks quite similar to the existing Continental GT model which currently comes with a 525cc engine. The new bike is said to have a 750cc parallel twin engine with oil cooling which is expected to churn out 50 bhp and 60 Nm of peak torque. Reportedly, it also has a 270-degree crankshaft for optimal refinement.At the front, the bike that was spotted gets a 17-inch rim with a 120 section tyre and a 160 section at the rear. The bike also gets discs on both ends and ABS was visible on the front disc. The café racer inspired bike gets a sporty handlebar. It also gets the longitudinally mounted radiator and blacked out the dual exhaust.So far there is no confirmation from the company’s end about the new offering but the bike is expected to be launched with a price tag of Rs 4 lakh. When launched it will be Royal Enfield’s fastest and most powerful motorcycle and will compete with the likes of Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Ducati Monster 797.