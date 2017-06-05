Saleen Mustang Championship Edition is What the Pony Looks Like on Steroids

To mark the 30th anniversary of winning the SCCA Endurance Championships in the team, manufacturer and tire category, Saleen Automotive is planning to build two series of commemorative Mustangs – one for the road, and one for the track.

The race version will come minus its rear seats, but with a four-point roll cage, race harnesses rather than seatbelts and with the company's now famous Racecraft Suspension set-up. Cooling and engine breathing will also be optimised through elements such as a bigger radiator and new exhaust and the car will output 750hp to the tarmac thanks to the addition of a 3.2-liter liquid cooled supercharger.

However, the road version will be no slouch, either. It will also be getting the supercharger treatment – Saleen was the first company to officially supercharge the Mustang – but will "only" output 730hp and both versions of the car will come with the same commemorative paintwork and exterior graphics, plus of course Saleen's signature white alloy wheels.

One of the reasons the original cars were so successful on the track was due to the company's partnership with General Tire and the two firms are reuniting on this project. The Commemorative Edition Mustang will be the first car to get General Tire's first ultra-performance tire for summer use – the G-MAX-RS. All of which suggests that the road version will be just as much fun in the bends as it will be in a straight line.

However, how much fun is currently unclear. The company will not be revealing any more information about the cars this month. Instead, we'll have to wait for a special event in July that will reunite all of the drivers on Saleen's winning 1987 team, and where prices, performance figures and build numbers will be officially confirmed.

Production of the Saleen Championship Edition Mustangs will commence in September.