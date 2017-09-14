Skoda Auto CEO Voted Brand Manager of the Year 2017

The panel of the German Design Council (GDC) has named Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier Brand Manager of the year 2017. Maier received the award from the GDC for his outstanding achievements with Skoda. At the same time, the GDC acknowledged how important design is to the Skoda brand. The GDC presented the award in Frankfurt on Tuesday evening as part of the Automotive Brand Contest, which is now one of the most important competitions in the automotive world.“I am delighted with this special award, which I gladly accept as a representative of the entire Skoda team,” Bernhard Maier said last night at the ceremony, which took place at the start of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt Palm Garden. “Under the new global brand management, we have not only launched great new products, such as the Skoda Kodiaq and the new Skoda Karoq, but also sharpened and realigned Skoda as a brand in all dimensions.”The Automotive Brand Contest is held annually by the GDC and has gained in importance since first appearing in 2011. With 14 competition categories and four special categories, it covers the complete design spectrum, ranging from vehicle design for premium and volume brands through brand design and multimedia networking to campaigns and events. The independent panel of experts consists of representatives of media, design, brand communication and universities with a keen interest in the automotive world.Skoda has already received several awards from the German Design Council for outstanding design: In 2015, the Skoda Superb won the ‘Best of Best’ award in the ‘Exterior Volume Brand’ category; the Skoda Octavia (2013) and the Skoda Rapid Spaceback (2014) had won the international design competition previously.