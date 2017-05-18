Skoda Karoq Unveiled Globally, To Sit Below the Kodiaq SUV

Skoda has unveiled their much anticipated compact SUV Karoq globally, which is the second SUV to be unveiled by the Czech automaker after the Kodiaq. For the first time in a Skoda, the Karoq comes fitted with a digital instrument panel.

The SUV will be available in five engine variants which range from 85 kW (115 PS) to 140 kW (190 PS) - out of which four are new. The brand new compact SUV also includes features such as the rear-seat VarioFlex system and the virtual pedal for the hands-free opening of the boot. Particularly long items can be comfortably transported in the interior of the compact SUV – this is made possible by the folding front passenger seat.

​It is clear from the exterior shape, modified lines and larger dimensions that this is a completely new vehicle. The compact SUV measures 4,382 mm in length, is 1,841 mm wide, and 1,605 mm high. The increase in size benefits the passengers with a 69 mm knee room. The long wheelbase of 2,638 mm (all-wheel version: 2,630 mm) is meant to give the Skoda Karoq a comfortable stance on the road and provides an indication of the generously proportioned interior.

The luggage compartment has a capacity of 521 l with the rear seats in place. With the rear seats folded down, the volume increases to 1,630 l. The VarioFlex system consists of three separate seats, which can be individually adjusted and the seats can also be completely removed – and the SUV is then converted into a van with a maximum load capacity of 1,810 liters.

The infotainment building blocks come from the second generation of the Group’s Modular Infotainment Matrix equipped with capacitive touch displays. The top systems Columbus and Amundsen have a Wi-Fi hotspot. An optional LTE module is available for the Columbus system. The Internet connection is based on today’s fastest mobile radio standard, with which passengers can surf and access email freely with their phones and tablets.

The new mobile online services Skoda Connect are divided into two categories: Infotainment online services are used for information and navigation; the CareConnect services for assistance in case of breakdowns and emergencies. The Emergency Call button, which will be part of the standard equipment in Europe from 2018, is now available as an optional CareConnect service. Additional online services can be accessed via the Skoda Connect app. These can be used to remotely check, configure and find the parking place of your car using a smartphone.

The SmartLink+ platform, compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLinkTM, is available as an option for the basic infotainment system Swing. SmartLink+ comes as standard with higher infotainment systems. The Phonebox with inductive charging couples the smartphone to the roof antenna and simultaneously charges it wirelessly.

The Skoda Karoq offers a comprehensive range of driver assistance systems. New comfort systems include Park Assist, Lane Assist and Traffic Jam Assist. Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist with predictive pedestrian protection and Emergency Assist serve to increase safety.

Additional driver assistance systems are available for the Skoda Karoq to keep the car at a safe distance from the car ahead, to make it easier for the driver to change and keep in lane, to point out important traffic signs, and to assist when parking.

In the Skoda Karoq, the cockpit displays can be set to the driver’s individual preferences.

Full-LED headlights with clear-lens optics are available as an option for the Skoda Karoq from the Ambition trim level upwards. In the interior, new LED ambient lighting in the decorative door trims and the dashboard creates a pleasant atmosphere, which can be set to one of ten colours.

Under the hood, the Skoda Karoq offers five engine variants – two petrol and three diesel engines.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid Facelift Review: Big on Style and Presence

The displacement ranges are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0 l; the power range is from 85 kW (115 PS) to 140 kW (190 PS). All powertrains feature turbo-charged direct injection units as well as start -stop- technology and brake energy recovery. They are claimed to be extremely efficient and comply with EU 6 regulations. With the exception of the most powerful diesel, all drivetrains can be ordered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI with 140 kW (190 PS) comes as standard with 4×4 drive and 7-speed DSG. The new 1.5 TSI also gets cylinder deactivation feature.

When it comes to going off-road, then from the Ambition trim level upwards, Driving Mode Select with the Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual and Snow (4x4) modes is available on request. The Off-Road mode with all-wheel drive improves the driving characteristics on rough terrain.

As of now, there is no news on if and when this car will come to the Indian market as the company is expected to launch the Kodiaq in India first. Watch this space for updates.