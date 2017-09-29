Skoda Kodiaq First Drive Review - Czechmate For SUVs?

Skoda Kodiaq SUV side profile. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Skoda Kodiaq Interiors. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Umbrella pockets in Skoda Kodiaq SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Skoda Kodiaq offers 4 wheel drive. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

India is a country obsessed with SUVs! Skoda somehow is yet to touch this segment. The Czech manufacturer owned by Volkswagen group tried to cater this market by launching the Yeti 5-seater SUV, but it's a thing of the past now. What we have today, is the Kodiaq 7-seater premium SUV, which happens to be the company's best-selling product in many markets, with waiting period "exceeding 12 months". For the past 1 year, Skoda has really upped-its-ante and launched four new products back-to-back, including the new Rapid (Monte Carlo too), Octavia and Octavia RS. The latest one is the new Kodiaq, albeit only with 1 variant and 1 engine option, which according to Skoda "is best suited for the Indian conditions". We drove the car in the picturesque location of Kovallam and Varkala to bring you the First Drive Review of the Skoda Kodiaq. Here's what we think!Skoda Kodiaq competes in the 7-seater premium SUV space and hence is gigantic from all the angles. It's 4.7 meters in length and has a very broad and aggressive front fascia with a butterfly grill, LED DRLs and side bending projector headlights. Contrary to most of the cars, the fog lamps are placed just below the headlights and not on the lower lip.On the side is the massive 18" alloys that are specific to Indian road conditions (elsewhere it's 19"). The roofline slopes down at the rear quarter giving it an urban SUV feel rather than that of an out-and-out butch SUV. The rear end houses wrap-around LED taillights integrated on an automated tailgate that can be opened in 3 ways - using the key fob, pressing the button on the gate and swiveling foot beneath the gate (helps you when your hands are full).All in all, the Skoda Kodiaq reminds you of the last -gen Audi Q7, which works in the favour of the brand.When you add the word premium to a product, it has largely to do with the cabin of the car and this is exactly what Kodiaq comes with - a premium, plush and feature-rich cabin. It is largely made of light beige leather, with a touch of piano black on the central console. The vertical air-con vents embed the touchscreen and looks neat. Rest of the controls like the air con buttons, gear lever, and other electronics are placed on a central tunnel that bifurcates driver with the passenger.There's no dearth of compartment spaces to keep your stuff at, like the two large gloveboxes. One has a faux wood finish while the other houses CD and SD card slots. Sliding doors, large door pockets for water bottles and other small places are also available. Both the front seats are electrically adjustable, which is a nice touch, and are comfortable for long rides, with enough thigh support and side bolstering.The second row of seating can easily house 3 adults and can be moved longitudinally to adjust leg room, which can be increased by 18 mm. Reaching 3rd row is not a problem thanks to the easy folding second row, but space is not adequate for 2 adults. Children, however, will enjoy the ride behind. With all the three rows up, there's 270 litre of boot space, which is nice and wide. With the 2nd and 3rd row folded (that can become flat), the room increases to 2000 litre.Now, this is one area where Skoda Kodiaq excels ahead of the competition by a huge margin. Be it the industry first features or be its safety features, Skoda has your back if you're someone high on gizmos. To start with, the Kodiaq comes with 9 airbags, which are largely unheard of in any of the car in India. It also offers 360-degree safety park assist (which can be a bit irritating at times with all the buzzing noise) along with autonomous parking system.Then there are some unique industry-first features like 360 Power Nap that aids the middle seat passenger in taking a power nap, by offering side bolstering for head support and blankets too. There are also retractable door protectors that pop out everytime you open the door to save them from damage. Umbrella pockets in the door channeling the water out of the car is another brilliant idea, that's India-centric.The one feature we liked a lot was the intercom facility between the front and rear passengers. This is not a proper intercom per se, but acts like one by transferring the voice behind through speakers, and hence, can be controlled according to the situation.There's a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and is connected via a Canton audio system, with a subwoofer in the boot to make your ride a pleasurable affair. Also on offer is the cruise control, rear AC vents, large panoramic sunroof and individual automatic climate control.The Kodiaq in India is powered by a 2.0-Litre turbo diesel engine with 150 PS of power output and 340 Nm of torque. On paper, that's not as much as other full-grown SUVs like the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, all selling for Rs 30 Lakhs. But the car packs enough punch needed to push it through heavy traffic or pull it up easily on the hilly roads.There's the Volkswagen's favourite 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox mated to the engine that's buttery smooth and at no point feels clunky or slow to shift gears. Even the power delivery is very linear and makes you feel bored at times (in a good way of course). If you love to drive the car in manual mode, Skoda offers pedal shifters for the fun, but their build quality is a concern.The Kodiaq also comes with driving modes like Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual and Snow, and they alter steering response, braking, and power delivery according to the mode selected. And believe you me, they work wonderfully. We particularly liked the comfort mode that gave the Kodiaq a very plush ride quality and balanced steering response.Speaking of steering, the Kodiaq's leather-wrapped unit impressed us to the core. Kodiaq is a heavy vehicle, with 1.8 tonnes unladen and 2.5-tonne laden weight. For a car this heavy, the steering behaved like it belonged to a sedan or a hatchback. It's perfectly tuned to counter the sharp turns on highways and is nimble enough for city traffic.Just like its distant cousin Volkswagen Tiguan, which also happens to be a competitor to the Kodiaq, Skoda aims to cater the growing demand of premium SUVs in India. The difference though is, Kodiaq is a 7-seater car that echoes Audi Q7's design, and is packed with more than enough features. It also has 4*4 abilities and a superb ride quality. In all honesty, it's at par with most of the German luxury SUVs, in almost all the fronts. However, it is the expected price that could turn out to be a sore point for the Czech manufacturer. Skoda has to be very clear on what segment they are tapping into, to make the Kodiaq a successful product here in India!