Skoda Kodiaq Premium SUV Launched in India for Rs 34.50 Lakh

Skoda Kodiaq front seats. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda has launched its much awaited full-grown SUV Kodiaq in India at Rs 34.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is already accepting bookings for the same and the deliveries will begin in 1st week of November. Unveiled last year in Berlin, the new Skoda Kodiaq gets its name from Kodiak bear found in Archipelago in Alaska. The new SUV is built on Volkswagen's MQB platform and shares the underpinnings with the Superb and the Octavia. The styling is based on the Skoda Vision S concept. What immediately stands out is the new front-end design that sports a large radiator grille and the two double-headlights create a four-eyed face. The lights are all LEDs on the front as well as the back and the wheel arches are slightly angular. On the side is the massive 18" alloys that are specific to Indian road conditions (elsewhere it's 19"). The roofline slopes down at the rear quarter, giving it an urban SUV feel rather than that of an out-and-out butch SUV. The rear end houses wrap-around LED taillights integrated on an automated tailgate that can be opened in 3 ways - using the key fob, pressing the button on the gate and swiveling foot beneath the gate (helps you when your hands are full). The SUV will be available in four colour options - Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Magic Black and Moon White.Under the hood, the new Skoda Kodiaq gets only one engine option, which, according to Skoda "is best suited for the Indian conditions". The Kodiaq in India is powered by a 2.0-Litre turbo diesel engine with 150 PS of power output and 340 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to Volkswagen's favourite 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. If you love to drive the car in manual mode, Skoda also offers pedal shifters for the fun. The Kodiaq also comes with driving modes like Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual and Snow.Inside the cabin, the new Skoda Kodiaq gets premium, plush and feature-rich interiors, largely made of light beige leather, with a touch of piano black on the central console. The kodaiq also offers some unique industry-first features like 360 Power Nap that aids the middle seat passenger in taking a power nap, by offering side bolstering for head support and blankets too. It also gets a large touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and is connected via a Canton audio system, with a subwoofer in the boot. Also on offer is the cruise control, rear AC vents, large panoramic sunroof and individual automatic climate control.Another major attraction to the Kodiaq is the boot capacity, which is claimed to be the largest in the segment. According to the company, if you fold down all the seats in the 7-seater model, you can get a jaw-dropping boot space capacity of 2,065 litres. It also gets features like emergency auto braking with radar assist, Dynamic Chassis Control for different riding modes and Skoda Connect.India bound Skoda Kodiaq SUV will be manufactured at the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. The kodiaq in India is likely to face a tough competition by Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X.