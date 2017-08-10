cricketnext
Skoda Kodiaq SUV and Octavia RS India Unveil Today

India bound Skoda Kodiaq SUV and Octavia RS will be manufactured at the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra.

Ayushmann Chawla

August 10, 2017
Skoda Kodiaq. (Image: Skoda)
Czech car manufacturer, Skoda is all set to unveil its much anticipated SUV Kodiaq in India today. Unveiled in Berlin, last year Kodiaq is named after the Kodiak bear found in Archipelago in Alaska. Internationally launched with five engine options – two diesel and three petrol, and three transmission options – 6-speed manual, 6-speed DSG and 7-speed DGS Transmission, Skoda Kodiaq has been listed on Skoda India website and the company is accepting bookings for the same since May.

In India the SUV is expected to come with 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine mated 7-speed DSG transmission. Built on Volkswagen's MQB platform, the Kodiaq is Skoda’s first seven-seater SUV.

Skoda Octavia RS (Image: Skoda) Skoda Octavia RS (Image: Skoda)

Along with the new Kodiaq, Skoda Octavia RS will also make its comeback on the Indian roads in the 2017 avatar. Introduced first in 2000, the D-segment sedan, internationally is available in two engine options – 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 220 bhp and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 184 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Indian market is expected to get a 1.8-litre engine variant.

India bound Skoda Kodiaq SUV and Octavia RS will be manufactured at the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. The kodiaq in India is likely to face a tough competition by Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X while Octavia vRS is expected to be priced at Rs 20 lakh. Watch this space for more updates.

