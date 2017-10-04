Skoda Kodiaq SUV Launching Today, Watch it Live Here

Czech car manufacturer Skoda is all set to launch its much awaited SUV Kodiaq in India today. Unveiled in Berlin last year, Skoda Kodiaq is built on Volkswagen's MQB platform and shares the underpinnings with the Superb and the Octavia. The styling is based on the Skoda Vision S concept with new front-end design that sports a large radiator grille and the two double-headlights create a four-eyed face. The lights are all LEDs on the front as well as the back and the wheel arches are slightly angular.Under the hood, India bound Skoda Kodiaq gets 2.0-Litre turbo diesel engine with 150 PS of power output and 340 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to Volkswagen's favourite 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The Kodiaq also comes with driving modes like Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual and Snow. Another major attraction to the Kodiaq is the boot capacity, which is claimed to be the largest in the segment. According to the company, if you fold down all the seats in the 7-seater model, you can get a jaw-dropping boot space capacity of 2,065 litres.Kodiaq is a 7-seater car that echoes Audi Q7's design, and is packed with more than enough features. However, it is the expected price that could turn out to be a sore point for the Czech manufacturer. Skoda has to be very clear on what segment they are tapping into, to make the Kodiaq a successful product here in India! Watch the live launch of Skoda Kodiaq here.