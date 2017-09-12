Skoda Kodiaq SUV to Launch on October 4 in India

Skoda is all set to launch its much anticipated SUV Kodiaq in India on October 4. Unveiled in Berlin last year, the car is named after the Kodiak bear found in Archipelago in Alaska. Built on Volkswagen's MQB platform the Skoda Kodiaq shares the underpinnings with the Superb and the Octavia. The styling is based on the Skoda Vision S concept. What immediately stands out is the new front-end design that sports a large radiator grille and the two double-headlights create a four-eyed face. The lights are all LEDs on the front as well as the back and the wheel arches are slightly angular. There are a total of 14 paint finishes on offer – four standard and 10 metallic colour options.Internationally, the car has been unveiled with five engine options – two diesel and three petrol, and three transmission options – 6-speed manual, 6-speed DSG and 7-speed DGS Transmission. Reportedly, in India the SUV will get 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine with 7-speed DSG transmission. Another major attraction to the Kodiaq is the boot capacity, which is claimed to be the largest in the segment. According to the company, if you fold down all the seats in the 7-seater model, you can get a jaw-dropping boot space capacity of 2,065 litres.It is also a feature loaded car that comes with technologies like adaptive cruise control, emergency auto braking with radar assist, Dynamic Chassis Control for different riding modes and Skoda Connect.India bound Skoda Kodiaq SUV will be manufactured at the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. The kodiaq in India is likely to face a tough competition by Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X.