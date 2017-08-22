Skoda Monte Carlo Launched in India For Rs 10.75 Lakhs

Škoda Auto India has introduced the Monte Carlo at an Ex-showroom price of Rs 10.75 lakhs. The Monte Carlo is inspired from Škoda‘s long heritage of motorsports. The Monte Carlo will be available in two select dual- colour options: Flash Red with black roof and Candy White with black roof and there will be four variants to choose from.Commenting on the launch of the Monte Carlo, Mr Ashutosh Dixit – Director: Sales, Service & Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, and “The new Monte Carlo is an integral part of our model offensive strategy in India. The Monte Carlo offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotional design, exquisite interiors, and host of convenience features, leading safety as well as intelligent connectivity features. The Monte Carlo is positioned at the top end of the segment and is targeted at the discerning customer who wants a premium experience.”The design of the Monte Carlo features Black design on the black radiator grille and the black wing mirror housings along with the rear black tailgate spoiler, further accentuating the sportiness of the car. The Škoda Monte Carlo features dual tone 16-inch alloy wheels and the rear black grained diffuser enhances the car’s sporty character. A Monte Carlo badge features on each of the B-pillars.The interior of the features 3-spoke super sports flat bottom steering wheel is covered in black perforated leather and red decorative stitching. The gearstick knob also comes in black leather with red, decorative stitching. The driver and passengers sit on special sporty Monte Carlo leatherette seats in a black/red design with grey vertical stripes. The front door sill bears the Monte Carlo lettering and the black floor mats feature black, decorative stitching. The ribbed stainless steel pedals and sporty graphic instrument cluster further add to the overall sporty experience.The Monte Carlo will come with new-generation petrol and diesel engines from the Rapid’s model range. The 1.5 litre TDI produces 110PS (81kW) of power and a torque output of 250 Nm while delivering fuel efficiency of 21.72 kmpl (DSG) and 21.13 kmpl (MT). The 1.6 litre MPI or the Multi- point Injection engine is at the heart of the Rapid’s Petrol Variant. With Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) 16 valves, it delivers 105 PS (77kW) of power and a peak torque output of 153Nm while delivering fuel efficiency figures of 15.41 kmpl (MT) and 14.84 kmpl (AT). The DSG transmission with Sport mode and Tiptronics will leave you overwhelmed.Standard equipment in the Monte Carlo range includes a wide range of safety features, such as the ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), daytime running lights, five three-point seat belts and two- airbags. In addition, ESC (Electronic Stability Control) is available in DSG variant and Hill Hold Control is available in both AT Petrol and AT Diesel variants.A host of supporting functions include Parktonic Rear Parking Sensors, Automatically dimming rear view mirror and One Touch Anti Pinch technology for windows. In addition, the comfort features available are a central locking system with remote control; a multifunctional display; height- adjustable driver and front passenger seats; and storage pockets on the back of the front seats. It will also come with revolutionary Climatronic technology along with adjustable dual rear AC vents thus making the car your utopia of comfort.Presenting ‘Drive’ - the state-of-the-art 6.5 inch, Colour Touchscreen Central Infotainment System in the Monte Carlo - to give your drive the experience it deserves. ‘Drive’ comes equipped with SmartLink™ technology which will help you control selected apps like navigation straight on the infotainment screen and ensure seamless connectivity with your smartphone to keep you connected on the go, while also supporting USB/Aux-in/Bluetooth/SD Card options. All the installed applications are certified as safe for vehicles and are compatible with MirrorLink®, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.Variant wise pricing –S1.6 MPI MT 1,075,347 INR1.6 MPI AT 1,197,672 INR1.5 TDI MT 1,246,096 INR1.5 TDI AT 1,357,709 INR