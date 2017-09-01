Skoda Octavia RS 2017 Launched in India for Rs 24.62 Lakh

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda has launched the new Octavia RS in India at a starting price of Rs 24.62 lakh(ex-showroom). Introduced first in 2000, the car is making its comeback on Indian roads in the 2017 avatar. The D-segment sedan is internationally available with two engine options – 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 220 bhp and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 184 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. In India, the Octavia RS will be available with 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that churns out 230ps and 350Nm of peak torque. The car will get a 6-speed DSG transmission unit. The new Skoda Ocatavia RS can sprint 0-100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds.The front fascia of the new Octavia RS gets new headlamps and adaptive front lighting along with a sporty bumper and mesh grille. The car looks quite similar to the standard car but gets unique and sportier alloy wheels with much bigger tyres. At the rear, the car will have dual quad-shaped exhausts and a small rear wing at the boot door.Inside, the Octavia RS comes with ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, traction control and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets flat-bottom three spoke steering wheel, lane-assist, and blind spot management. India bound Octavia RS will be manufactured at the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra.