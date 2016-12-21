Skoda Octavia vRS Revealed, Expected to Arrive in India by April 2017

Skoda's high performance Octavia vRS' facelift is expected to head to India next year. The Czech automaker's premium sedan has been well sought after owing to its impressive performance, its features and engine options.

The 2017 Octavia vRS was recently revealed, with a new front-end styling that includes fully adaptive dual LED headlamps. The facelift also has a gotten a power boost of 8.8 hp, which is delivered by a 2.0 TSI-engine.

The petrol-powered vRS will be capable of doing 0-100kph in 6.7 seconds.

While it gets more power, Skoda has paid attention to grip, as the new vRS will have wider rear track compared to a standard Octavia. It will have an option of 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels. The vRS has three drive modes - Sport, Normal or Comfort.

Speaking of interiors, the vRS will have optional Alcantara upholstery and ambient lighting as standard. And under Skoda's 'Simply Clever', it will have an umbrella under the passenger seat and an LED torch removable from the boot lid.

2017 Skoda Octavia vRS (Image: SkodaUK)

For better driving experience, Skoda has fitted the vRS with trailer assist, blind spot detect and rear traffic alert. Additional safety feature include crew protect assist function, which closes the windows, sunroof and tightens the seatbelts if an imminent crash is detected.

Skoda Octavia vRS is likely to launch in India by April 2017 and will have a price tag in rage of about Rs 18 lakh - Rs 21 lakh.

Skoda also released an advert for the vRS, take a look: